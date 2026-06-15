Hong Kong: 61-Year-Old Man Handed 40 Hours of Community Service for Slapping Minor Boy
A Hong Kong court sentenced 61-year-old retiree Lok Kam-ming to 40 hours of community service for slapping a 5-year-old boy. Lok assaulted the child at the Grand Yoho mall after witnessing him berating a domestic helper. Lok pleaded guilty to common assault, avoiding jail time due to his clean record and immediate remorse.
A local court in Hong Kong has sentenced a 61-year-old retiree to 40 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to striking a five-year-old boy inside a shopping mall. The defendant, Lok Kam-ming, returned to Tuen Mun Court on Friday, June 12, where he was sentenced following an incident at the Grand Yoho Mall in Yuen Long on January 8, where he interceded during a verbal dispute between the child and a domestic helper.
Incident at Grand Yoho Mall
The prosecution detailed that the confrontation took place inside the busy shopping complex. The court heard that Lok lost his temper after witnessing the five-year-old boy repeatedly shouting at and berating his family's domestic helper. Hong Kong Domestic Workers Day Off Trends Online As Viral Video Shows Labourers Living Out of Cardboard Boxes in Public Spaces.
Agitated by the child's behaviour, Lok approached the pair and slapped the young boy. Mall security and law enforcement were subsequently notified, leading to Lok's arrest and subsequent charge of common assault.
Judicial Evaluation and Sentencing
During the sentencing hearing, the magistrate reviewed Lok's background and clean prior record. While acknowledging that the retiree acted out of sudden frustration regarding how the helper was being treated, the court emphasised that physical violence against a minor remains unacceptable under the law. Taking into account his immediate guilty plea and demonstrated remorse, the magistrate opted for a community service order over a custodial sentence, mandating 40 hours of supervised unpaid work. Hong Kong Under-20 Rugby Teams Dance On Bhojpuri Songs Alongside Fans After Winning Men's Asia Rugby U20 Sevens 2025 Title In Bihar (Watch Video).
Legal Context on Common Assault
Under Hong Kong's Offences Against the Person Ordinance (Chapter 212), common assault carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in prison. However, for first-time offenders involved in minor physical altercations without serious injury, local courts frequently consider non-custodial alternatives. These alternatives include community service orders, probation, or fines, provided the defendant cooperates fully with the legal process.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).