Celebrations in India are wild, transcending nationalities as seen during the Asia Rugby U20 Sevens 2025 tournament in Rajgir, Bihar, where, after winning the men's title, the Hong Kong U-20 Rugby team danced to a Bhojpuri songs along with fans present in the stadium. In a one-sided men's Asia Rugby U20 Sevens 2025 final, Hong Kong got the better of the Sri Lanka Under-20 team, who were considered firm favourites to win the championship. In the viral video, players of the Hong Kong U20 Rugby men's and women's teams could be seen dancing with the fans at Rajgir International Sports Complex in Bihar, and enjoying their success. The Hong Kong U20 women's team suffered a loss to China in a thrilling final, where the former won 31-14 to clinch the title. Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Sevens Crown 2025: India Clinches Bronze Medal; China Take Women’s Gold While Hong Kong Bag Men’s Crown.

Hong Kong Men's U20 Rugby Team Dance On Bhojpuri Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohtas District (@rohtasdistrict)

