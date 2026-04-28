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Viral SOCIAL & VIRAL Hong Kong Domestic Workers Day Off Trends Online As Viral Video Shows Labourers Living Out of Cardboard Boxes in Public Spaces A viral video showing Hong Kong domestic workers spending their day off in makeshift cardboard shelters has sparked debate over inequality and labor rights. Shared by an influencer, the clip highlights the impact of the city’s live-in rule, drawing mixed reactions online about working conditions, housing policies, and the widening wealth gap.

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A viral video highlighting how domestic workers spend their weekly day off in Hong Kong has drawn attention to the city’s stark wealth gap. The footage shows workers gathering on bridges and underpasses, creating makeshift enclosures out of cardboard boxes to rest and socialise in one of the world’s wealthiest urban centres.

The video, shared on Instagram by an influencer named Rapha, has gained millions of views within a day. It focuses on the living conditions shaped by Hong Kong’s “live-in” rule, which requires foreign domestic helpers to reside in their employer’s homes, leaving them without personal space outside work hours. Indian Student Shares ‘Continuous Loop’ of Living in Canada, Her Video Goes Viral.

Hong Kong Domestic Workers Seen Living Out of Cardboard Boxes in Public Spaces

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rapha | Travel Tips & Itineraries 🌏 (@the.tale.of.travel)

Cardboard Shelters on a Day Off

The clip captures groups of women, many from the Philippines and Indonesia, assembling temporary “rooms” using cardboard for privacy. These spaces are set up in public areas such as walkways and underpasses, offering limited shelter from the crowded city environment.

Rapha described the situation as “The Invisible Labor Crisis” of Hong Kong. “Hong Kong runs on labor it refuses to house,” the Japanese content creator wrote on Instagram. How China’s Super Brain Creates AI Clones of the Deceased.

“Every Sunday, thousands of women from the Philippines and Indonesia are forced out of the luxury apartments they clean and the nurseries where they raise the city's elite. Because of the mandatory "live-in" rule, they have no space of their own, literally,” she said.

“On their only day off, they are effectively homeless for the day. They congregate on bridges and in underpasses, building makeshift "rooms" out of cardboard boxes just to find a shred of privacy from the eyes of a city that depends on them, yet treats them as temporary fixtures,” she added.

Hong Kong is known for its high property prices and limited living space, factors that have long affected both residents and migrant workers. The live-in requirement for domestic helpers has been a subject of ongoing debate, with supporters arguing it ensures accommodation, while critics say it restricts workers’ autonomy and privacy.

The video frames the issue as part of a broader “brutal wealth gap,” contrasting the city’s affluent households with the conditions faced by those who work within them.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 08:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).