The I Success Galas conquer the world!

The first edition of the International I Success Awards took place in the luxurious city of Dubai and made history!

The event brought in the same place top managers, doctors with extraordinary achievements, fashion designers with a special aesthetic sense, founders of cryptocurrency platforms, but also established international names. The sumptuous event was set up by Flavia Covaciu and Oana Irimia, two young entrepreneurs who aim to gather exceptional people, in an exclusive networking framework.

We are talking about the first international gala of the I Success Awards, and elegance could not be missing from her home in Dubai, where the distinguished guests spent four days in a spectacular setting.

The British Director, Anthony Hickox, Impressed by the Event

In one of the most beautiful places in the world, personalities from Romania and other countries around the globe met to celebrate succes. Honorary members of the I Success International committee include British Director Anthony Hickox, a well-known name in the film industry who comes from a family that won two Oscars: “I have rarely had the opportunity to attend such a grand event! I really want to judge the next I Success event.”

The famous TV Presenter, Alina Roxana Ionescu, took part to the awards ceremony. She is a honorably member of the jury with other famous personalities like director Anthony Hickox ,H.E. Sheikh Saoud bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi and the international promoter Eduard Irimia .

Eduard Irima, the first and most important kickboxing promoter in Romania, is also part of the beautiful I Success story: he is the first honorary member of the I Success jury. In addition to important achievements in television, he is also a well-known businessman who was featured in the first Forbes cover of the Romanian edition.

From this year, the I Success jury has been enriched with another prestigious name, Sheikh Saoud bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi. This year the event took place , under whose patronage the event took place. After the award gala, his excelency invited all the winners to an official dinner at his palace in Sharjah, where they discussed business opportunities.

Succesful People Were Nominated at the I Success Awards-Dubai Edition

The awards gala, the focal point of the trip, was presented by Steve Moore and took place hundreds of meters above the ground on the rooftop of the SLS Dubai Hotel. From the 74th floor, guests were able to admire a view hard to forget. During the event, personalities from the public, cultural, artistic or business field were rewarded for their achievements.

I Success Dubai Edition, A Complete Experience

The I Success Awards Gala was perfectly combined with relaxation in exclusive places and the guests had the opportunity to fully enjoy the experience offered by the I Success team in the few days spent in foreign lands. Participants had an amazing experience admiring beautiful Dubai from helicopter, took part in a four-hour mega-yacht party in Dubai Marina, but also had the pleasure of driving super cars with hundreds horsepower - Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Audi - on the city streets. Dubai was the perfect location for such activities!

The partner of the event was ProfiXOne Capital.

I Success Awards Galas, a Unique Concept

I Success Awards Galas it s a concept developed by two entrepreneurs Flavia Covaciu and Oana Irimia aims to create business oportunities to promote people : people who have built a name through work, dedication and talent and who have just beautiful stories to tell.

"We want to create business oportunities for succesful people worldwide!”, declare the entrepreneurs Flavia Covaciu and Oana Irimia.

The two businesswomen believe in the power of example. In this sense, it also offers support to entrepreneurs who started a business : “People who participate in the I Success Galas relate and further develop businesses together. The awards we offer want to highlight any organization with a national or international impact. We want to create a community that is constantly expanding, and the stories of exceptional people to be heard even further. ”

Among the celebrities who have participated in the I Success Galas, over time, are international celebrities, such as Erika Eleniak from the famous Baywatch series, Christopher Atkins, known from the movie Blue Lagoon, Costas Mandylor who gave us thrills in the horror film series Saw, Florian Munteanu, the Romanian actor and boxer who became known worldwide for his role in the film Creed II, Kristanna Loken who played alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bai Ling, from Wild Wild West movie, Jeremy Jackson, Tolgahan Sayisman, Paul Logan and Stanislav Ianevski, from the famous Harry Potter movie.

Get ready for the next I Success Awards! Flavia Covaciu and Oana Irimia will take the I Success story to London, Paris, Cannes, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Moscow and Tokyo! Entrepreneurs who have unique projects and want to be heard, can be part of the unique.

Reach out the complete list of the I Success Dubai Edition Winners: