Dubai, March 18: The UAE government has officially announced the Eid Al Fitr 2026 holiday schedule, confirming multi-day breaks for both public and private sector employees. The holiday is expected to begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, aligning with the end of Ramadan, although final confirmation depends on moon sighting.

Federal government employees will receive a four-day holiday from March 19 to March 22, with work resuming on Monday, March 23. Private sector employees will initially have a three-day break from March 19 to March 21, with a possible extension depending on the length of Ramadan. Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Will Shawwal Crescent Be Sighted Today?

Public and Private Sector Eid 2026 Holiday Dates

Authorities confirmed that public sector workers will benefit from a longer break compared to private sector employees.

Public sector: March 19 (Thursday) to March 22 (Sunday)

March 19 (Thursday) to March 22 (Sunday) Private sector: March 19 (Thursday) to March 21 (Saturday)

March 19 (Thursday) to March 21 (Saturday) Work resumes: March 23 (public), March 22 or 23 (private, depending on schedules)

If Ramadan lasts 30 days, the private sector holiday may be extended by an additional day to align more closely with the public sector break. Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026: PM Narendra Modi Extends Eid Greetings to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Condemns Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure.

Moon Sighting to Confirm Final Dates

As with all Islamic holidays, the exact start of Eid depends on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. UAE authorities are scheduled to observe the moon on March 18, which will determine whether Eid begins on March 19 or shifts by a day. Astronomical projections suggest Eid is likely to fall around March 19 or March 20, but official confirmation will follow religious observations.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, and is one of the most important holidays in the UAE. The festival typically begins with morning prayers, followed by family gatherings, meals, and charitable giving.

The holiday period is also a peak travel and retail season across the UAE, with extended public transport schedules, shopping promotions, and increased leisure activities reported during the festive break.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Khaleej Times, TimeOut Dubai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).