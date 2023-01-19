In this interview, we speak with Oscar Owen, a British magician and entrepreneur who has made a name for himself in the magic industry through his YouTube channel. Oscar shares his background and passion for magic, as well as what sets his channel apart from others in the niche. He also discusses how he turned his YouTube channel into a business by creating additional resources such as a premium online course and book, and offers advice to others looking to start their own YouTube channel and turn it into a business.

Q: Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and your background?

A: Of course, I am a magician and businessperson from London, England. I have had a love for magic for my entire life and have been entertaining audiences with my tricks for over ten years. In 2016, I decided to share my knowledge and expertise by creating my own YouTube channel where I share tutorials targeted towards beginners and intermediate magicians. Over time, my channel has become increasingly popular and now boasts over 1 million subscribers and 200 million views.

Q: What sets your Oscar Owen’s YouTube channel apart from others in the same niche?

A: I believe that what makes my channel unique is the high-quality and diverse content I offer. I cover a wide range of magic tricks and techniques, from card tricks to street magic and everything in between, making it accessible to people of all skill levels. I also encourage my viewers to practice and experiment with their own tricks, and provide them with tips, tricks, and advice on how to improve their skills.

Q: Can you walk us through the process of how you turned your YouTube channel into a business?

A: I quickly understood that having a lot of followers on YouTube doesn't automatically equate to a high income. To supplement my earnings, I diversified my revenue streams by creating additional resources for those who wanted additional assistance and were willing to invest in their magic. I launched a premium online course named "Card Magic Pro" which teaches people how to perform impressive card tricks, and also wrote a book named "Mind Blowing Magic Tricks for Everyone" which serves as a guide to performing magic tricks for people of all skill levels. This allowed me to monetize my following and make a living from my passion for magic and teaching others.

Q: What advice would you give to people who want to set up their own YouTube channel and turn it into a business?

A: My advice would be to concentrate on building a loyal and dedicated audience. The foundation of a successful YouTube channel, and ultimately a successful business, is creating content that resonates with your audience and is of value to them. This involves understanding your audience's needs and desires and creating content that addresses them. It is also crucial to be consistent with your content and to interact with your audience through comments and social media. Additionally, don't be afraid to experiment and try new things as it will help you identify what works best for you and your audience. Additionally, have a clear goal and plan in mind, what you want to achieve with your channel and how you want to monetize it. And be prepared to put in the hard work and dedication to make it happen.