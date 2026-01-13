Tehran, January 13: The Iranian government has intensified its efforts to locate and penalise users of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service as it attempts to maintain a total information vacuum during ongoing nationwide protests. Reports indicate that security forces are actively tracking the high-frequency signals emitted by Starlink dishes, which have become a primary tool for activists to share footage of a deadly crackdown with the outside world. This move follows a near-total communication blackout initiated on January 8, which has severed mobile and fixed-line internet connections for nearly 85 million people.

The crackdown on satellite technology reflects the state's growing anxiety over the "Starlink factor," which has undermined the traditional "kill switch" model of digital censorship. While the government previously focused on blocking VPNs and social media platforms, the current strategy involves physical raids and the deployment of military-grade jamming equipment. By targeting Starlink, authorities aim to prevent a repeat of the 2022 protests, where satellite-linked videos of state violence successfully mobilised international condemnation despite domestic internet blocks. Donald Trump Holds Off on Military Action Against Iran’s Protest Crackdown As US President ‘Explores’ Tehran Messages.

Starlink Jamming and Signal Disruption

Reports from internet monitoring groups like NetBlocks suggest that Iranian authorities have deployed military-grade electronic interference to disrupt Starlink terminals, effectively limiting their ability to connect with satellites. Experts believe the government is using high-power microwave jammers to overpower the terminals' reception, causing substantial data packet loss that reaches up to 80 per cent in major urban centres like Tehran. This "kill switch" approach is intended to render the satellite dishes useless even if they remain in the hands of citizens.

Context of the Blackout and Protests

The communications shutdown coincides with what observers describe as one of the most significant waves of protests in Iran in years, which began in late 2025 and escalated through January 2026. According to human rights organisations such as HRANA and Amnesty International, the death toll from the crackdown has soared to at least 538 people, with thousands more arrested. The government’s blackout has severely hindered the independent verification of these casualty figures, making Starlink a critical, albeit dangerous, lifeline for those seeking to report on the unfolding crisis. Elon Musk Announces Starlink Providing Free Internet Services Across Venezuela After US Strikes.

International Reaction to Digital Suppression

International criticism of Iran’s handling of the protests and its digital censorship measures has intensified, with U.S. President Donald Trump stating he plans to speak with Elon Musk about potential ways to restore internet access. While Starlink remains illegal and unlicensed in Iran, its usage has grown significantly as a response to the "digital darkness" imposed by the clerical regime. The escalation in jamming tactics demonstrates a sophisticated shift in state suppression, aimed at ensuring that the scale of the violence remains hidden from the global community.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).