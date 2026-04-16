A global outage of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network last August left two dozen US Navy unmanned surface vessels stranded off the California coast, exposing a critical vulnerability in the military’s autonomous drone programme. According to internal Navy documents and sources familiar with the matter, the hour-long disruption halted operations intended to bolster maritime options in potential future conflicts. The incident underscores the risks associated with the Pentagon's increasing dependence on a single commercial provider as SpaceX prepares for a projected USD 2 trillion public offering this summer.

Washington, April 16: The previously unreported mishaps occurred during crucial testing of autonomous vessels designed for long-range surveillance and strike capabilities. When the Starlink network went offline, impacting millions of commercial users worldwide, it simultaneously severed the primary communication link for the Navy's seatless, high-speed maritime drones.

Internal safety reports indicate that the Navy’s reliance on Starlink has "exposed limitations" under the high data loads required to control multiple unmanned systems simultaneously. While the Pentagon maintains that it leverages multiple resilient networks, experts suggest that without Starlink, the US government would currently lack any comparable access to a global, low-earth orbit (LEO) communications constellation.

Starlink Outage: Impact on Autonomous Maritime Testing

The disruptions were not limited to a single event. In April 2025, during a separate series of California-based tests involving both sea and aerial drones, officials reported that Starlink struggled to maintain stable connections. The Navy safety report noted that the network faltered under "multiple-vehicle load," a technical bottleneck that could prove catastrophic in active combat scenarios.

SpaceX currently operates nearly 10,000 satellites in LEO, a scale that provides unparalleled ubiquity and relatively low costs for military applications. However, the August outage demonstrated that even this vast network is susceptible to total failure, leaving autonomous assets "bobbing" and unresponsive in the water.

Starlink Risks and Single-Source Reliance

The Navy’s experience has amplified concerns among Democratic lawmakers and security analysts regarding the Pentagon's "near-monopoly" relationship with SpaceX. Beyond Starlink, the company dominates space launches and provides the National Security-focused Starshield network, generating billions of EUR and USD in government contracts.

The vulnerability was further highlighted by the recent reassignment of a GPS satellite launch to a SpaceX rocket for the fourth time, following technical failures at United Launch Alliance—a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. This consolidation of capabilities under one firm led by Elon Musk has prompted warnings about the lack of redundancy in the national security supply chain.

Starlink Competition and Alternative Networks

While SpaceX remains the dominant force in LEO communications, competitors are beginning to secure significant backing. Amazon recently announced an USD 11.6 billion agreement to acquire satellite manufacturer Globalstar, aiming to challenge the Starlink infrastructure. Additionally, the Navy tests that faced connectivity issues also utilised network systems from Viasat and radios from Silvus, indicating that the military is attempting to integrate diverse hardware.

Despite these efforts, analysts from the Hudson Institute suggest that the benefits of Starlink's widespread availability often outweigh the risks of intermittent outages for the time being. The military continues to accept these vulnerabilities due to the rapid deployment capabilities and cost-efficiency provided by commercial satellite broadband

Starlink Outage Political and Contractual Tensions

The Navy’s technical setbacks coincide with ongoing political friction regarding SpaceX’s operational decisions. Previous reports indicated that Musk deactivated Starlink access for Ukrainian forces during a counter-offensive against Russia, and earlier this year, allegations surfaced that the company withheld service from US service members in Taiwan.

SpaceX has disputed these claims, and the Pentagon has declined to discuss specific operational security measures. However, as SpaceX moves toward its landmark IPO, the balance between commercial interests and the rigid demands of national security remains a subject of intense debate within the Defense Department.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).