Rafah, January 21: The Palestinian death toll in Gaza from over three months of war between Israel and the territory's Hamas rulers has soared past 25,000, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday. At least 178 bodies were brought to Gaza's hospitals in 24 hours along with nearly 300 wounded people, according to Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra. Israel-Gaza Conflict: EAM S Jaishankar Holds ‘Detailed and Comprehensive’ Discussions With Palestine’s Foreign Minister Dr Riyad Al-Maliki in Uganda

The war began with Hamas' surprise attack into Israel on October 7, in which Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 hostage, including men, women and children. Israel responded with a three-week air campaign and then a ground invasion into northern Gaza that flattened entire neighbourhoods. Israel Rejects Palestinian Sovereignty in Gaza: Benjamin Netanyahu Opposes Any Palestinian Sovereignty in Post-War Gaza Strip, Rebuffing US President Joe Biden

Ground operations are now focused on the southern city of Khan Younis and built-up refugee camps in central Gaza dating back to the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation.