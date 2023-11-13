Tel Aviv, November 13: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that it has killed 21 Hamas members near Al-Quds Hospital premise in Gaza.

The IDF said that Hamas, with Rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), fired at IDF from among the civil population near the Al-Quds Hospital premises. Israel-Hamas War: Al-Shifa Hospital Under Complete Siege, Over 100 Dead Bodies Decomposing, Says Gaza Health Ministry.

The IDF said that the 188 Brigade -- which has armoured, engineering and infantry divisions -- responded to the Hamas and killed 21 of its members. The Israel military also said that it didn’t suffered any casualties in the attack.

