Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 7 in Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire, Evacuation Warnings Issued

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BEIRUT (AP: Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon kill at least seven people and wounded others on Saturday as hostilities continue between Israel and Hezbollah despite a ceasefire. The Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon Saturday came as Israel's military issued a new warning for residents of nine southern villages to evacuate. Israel's military and Lebanon's Hezbollah have kept up their attacks despite a ceasefire in place since April 17.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported an airstrike on a car in the village of Kfar Dajal that killed 2 people, while another hit a home in the village of Lwaizeh killing three. NNA also reported a strike on the village of Shoukin that killed two people. Israel's military Arabic-language spokeswoman, Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, posted on X that the Israeli air force carried out about 50 airstrikes over the past 24 hours, saying that they targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and members. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 5 Including Journalist in South Lebanon Amid Fragile Ceasefire.

Hezbollah said that it attacked on Saturday Israeli troops who gathered inside a house in the coastal village of Bayed with a drone. The latest war between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel two days after the United States and Israel launched a war on its main backer, Iran. Israel has since carried out hundreds of airstrikes and launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon, capturing dozens of towns and villages along the border. Hezbollah Commander Ali Rida Abbas Killed As Israel Launches Pre-Ceasefire Strikes in South Lebanon.

Since then Lebanon and Israel have held their first direct talks in more than three decades. The two countries have formally been in a state of war since the founding of the state of Israel in 1948. A 10-day ceasefire declared in Washington went into effect on April 17. The ceasefire was later extended by three weeks.

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