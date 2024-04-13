Tel Aviv, April 13: The Israeli intelligence agencies Mossad and Shin Bet have reported to the Israel war cabinet that Iran could conduct a minor drone attack on Israeli military establishments. Sources in Israel's Defence Ministry told IANS that the agencies have informed that Iran would not go for a major attack on Israel and that missiles may not be used. A senior official with Israel's Defence Ministry, while speaking to IANS, said: "Iran will not attack Israel in a major way and might go for a drone attack. However, Israel is well prepared for that.”

US President Joe Biden has already warned Iran against a possible attack. Iran vs Israel: Iranian Embassy Destroyed in Israeli Strike in Syria's Damascus, Several Diplomats Killed, Say Reports (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, on Friday, said, "The world is seeing the true face of Iran, the terrorist body that incites terror attack across the Middle East and funds Hamas, Hezbollah and other proxies in attacking Israel.” He added: "We are prepared to defend ourselves on the ground and in the air and in close cooperation with our partners, and we know how to defend ourselves.” Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has already warned Israel that an attack is coming and have fired explosive-laden drones at Israel at the West Bank border. Hezbollah is considered a militant outfit funded and nurtured by Iran. Middle East Crisis: Iran Warns US to Stay Out of Fight With Israel Or Face Attack on Troops.

Iran, according to Arab and Hebrew media outlets, is planning an attack on Israel within the next 24 hours. This is in retaliation to an attack in Damascus, Syria, in April that killed top Iranian military officers including Brigadier General Mohammed Reza Zahedi and six other officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps. Raza Zahedi, according to Israel was directly overseeing the supply of arms and ammunition to Hezbollah and also part of the conspiracy of October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2024 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).