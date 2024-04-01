Several Iran diplomats were killed after Israeli strikes hit an Iranian embassy building in Syria’s Damascus on Monday, April 1. Syria’s official news agency, Sana, said, “The Israeli attack targeted the Iranian consulate building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus”. A Lebanese security source told Reuters a senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, had been killed in the attack. Syria Blast: Explosion Heard as Fire Breaks Out in Building Adjacent to Iranian Embassy in Damascus After Suspected Israeli Airstrike (See Pics and Videos).

Iranian Embassy Destroyed in Israeli Strike in Syria's Damascus

BREAKING - IRAN'S STATE TV SAYS SEVERAL IRANIAN DIPLOMATS WERE KILLED IN ISRAELI STRIKE ON IRANIAN CONSULATE BUILDING IN DAMASCUS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 1, 2024

Iran vs Israel

#BREAKING Iranian Embassy in Damascus destroyed in Israeli attack, everyone inside either dead or injured, reports Syrian regime-run SANA news agency pic.twitter.com/yVfCFLh9Td — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) April 1, 2024

Syria Blast

A video showing the first moments after an Israeli airstrike on the building next to the Iranian embassy in Damascus. https://t.co/RYvZlrO9VZ pic.twitter.com/gzAiXcyA2U — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) April 1, 2024

Syria Blast Video

BREAKING: Explosion reported near Iranian embassy building in Damascus, Syria, following suspected Israeli strike pic.twitter.com/Tr26Ysg85J — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)