Iran has halted all communication with international mediators after Israel threatened to launch major bombing campaigns against Beirut, according to reports from two semiofficial Iranian news agencies on Tuesday. The suspension marks a sharp escalation in regional tensions and threatens to derail ongoing, delicate diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the broader conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iranian-backed groups.

According to reports by the Fars and Tasnim news agencies-both widely understood to maintain close ties with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard-Tehran froze communications to protest Israel’s expanding military posture. A regional official involved in the mediation efforts confirmed on condition of anonymity that Iran had completely ceased communications on Tuesday. The cutoff came after Iranian officials stated that a formal ceasefire must be actively enforced in Lebanon for any wider negotiations to proceed. ‘You Are F**king Crazy’: Donald Trump Lashes Out at Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Call Over Lebanon Escalation.

A central point of friction remains how the various conflicts in the region are linked. Tehran has consistently insisted that its ongoing ceasefire talks with the United States must directly include a resolution to the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah. Conversely, both Israel and the United States maintain that the conflict in Lebanon is a separate security issue that should be negotiated independently from the broader diplomatic tracks with Iran.

The diplomatic freeze comes amid intense military action on the ground. Over the weekend, US and Iranian forces engaged in tit-for-tat bombing runs in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, while Israeli ground forces scored a significant symbolic victory by capturing the historic Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon as part of its expanding offensive against Hezbollah. Donald Trump Says Israel, Hezbollah Agreed To Stop Fighting.

The suspension of talks arrives at a time of severe economic strain within Iran. Data recently published by Iran’s Central Bank indicates that year-on-year inflation in the country reached levels not seen since World War II. Average citizens continue to face steep prices and a severely weakened rial currency, exacerbated by an ongoing US naval blockade and long-term domestic economic mismanagement. International mediators are currently working to restore lines of communication, though neither Washington nor Jerusalem has signaled a willingness to alter their stance on separating the Lebanese and Iranian diplomatic tracks.

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