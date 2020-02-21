Ivanka Trump Part of High-Level Delegation Accompanying Donald Trump For India Visit: Reports

Ivanka Trump with Donald Trump | File Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 21: Ivanka Trump, the daughter of United States President Donald Trump, would be part of the high-level delegation accompanying the American head of state for his India visit, reports said on Friday. Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner, who is also Trump's senior advisor, is also expected be part of the delegation which would join the President in his bilateral meetings. 7 Million? Donald Trump Now Expects '10 Million' to Turn Up For Him at Ahmedabad, Says PM Modi Told Him So.

The delegation, as per reports, would also include US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, National Security Advisor (NSA) Robert O’Brien, Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Director, Office of Management and Budget,Mick Mulvaney.

For Ivanka, this would be second visit to India. The 38-year-old had toured Hyderabad in November 2017, when she was the special invitee at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES). Apart from being the executive vice president of her family-controlled Trump Organisation, she is also listed as the senior advisor to her father, President Trump.

Update by ANI

The Trumps are scheduled to arrive in India for a two-day visit on February 4. The US President's first stop is Ahmedabad, where he would lead a joint roadshow - of 22 kilometres - with Prime Minister Narendra Modi enroute to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium in Motera. The venue has been chosen for the 'Namaste Trump' event, styled on the lines of 'Howdy! Modi' held in Houston in September last year.

On the second day of his visit, Trump would be in Delhi - where he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with PM Modi. Before concluding his India trip, the President would also be visiting Agra, to the catch sunset glimpses from the iconic Taj Mahal.