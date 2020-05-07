Donald Trump's Valet Tests COVID-19 Positive, US President Again Tests Negative, Confirms White House

President Donald Trump | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, May 7: A personal valet of United States President Donald Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, confirmed the White House on Thursday. After he was detected with the highly contagious disease, tests were again conducted on Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence. Both have tested negative, said a statement issued from the helm of American administration. China Slams US After Donald Trump Says Coronavirus Crisis Worse Than Pearl Harbour and 9/11 Attacks.

A valet, in the US administration, is a member of the American military who is assigned the charge of working closely with the President in relation to his clothing and appearance. According to the officials, the valet was confirmed with the infection earlier today which compelled the authorities to test Trump and Pence, along with other White House officials.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," said a statement issued by Trump deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said.

“The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health,” Gidley was further reported as saying by news agency AFP.

Trump, his immediate entourage and guests to the White House are regularly given tests that provide results within about 15 minutes. However, there are potential gaps in the screening, including journalists who may come within a short distance of the president but are not tested.

The President has steadfastly refused to wear a mask in public, as do his top officials, although the practice is encouraged by his own government guidelines.

This is the second time when Trump was feared to have contracted the infection. His COVID-19 tests came under media glare in March, after a team of Brazilian officials which had met him on a bilateral tour had tested positive on reaching back to Brasilia. Trump, along with Pence, had then also tested negative for the disease.