Accra, November 12: Jerry John Rawlings, the first President of Ghana died on Thursday. He was 73. Jerry John Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital. Some reports have claimed Rawlings died of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. A former military leader, he ruled Ghana briefly in 1979 and from 1981 to 2001. He also served as the African Union envoy to Somalia. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Extends State of Emergency, but Eases COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions.

Born on June 22, 1947, Rawlings led a military junta until 1992 and later served twice as the democratically elected President of Ghana. He first came to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup de tat in 1979. He also led an unsuccessful coup attempt against the ruling military government on 15 May 1979. Bite Off the ‘Manhood!’ Ghanaian Woman Bit Rapist’s Penis After the Attacker Forced Her to Give Blowjob.

Rawlings resigned from the military in 1992 and founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He then became the first President of the Fourth Republic (Ghana). He was re-elected in 1996 for four more years. Rawlings completed his secondary education at Achimota College in 1967. He joined the Ghana Air Force shortly afterwards.

Rawlings graduated in January 1969, and was commissioned as a Pilot Officer, winning the coveted “Speed Bird Trophy” as the best cadet in flying the Su-7 ground attack supersonic jet aircraft as he was skilled in aerobatics, according to ghanasoccernet.com. He earned the rank of Flight Lieutenant and in April 1978.

