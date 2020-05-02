Kim Jong-un, North Korean Leader, Makes His First Public Appearance in Nearly 20 Days Amid Death Rumours

Kim Jong-un (Photo Credits: AFP)

Pyongyang, May 2: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un has ended three-week of speculations about his ill health or death by making an appearance with a factory visit. Kim attended an event on Friday in Sunchon, near the capital Pyongyang, where he cut the ribbon of a fertilizer factory, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday. In the picture, the supreme leader was seen donning a black Mao suit. North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un Makes 'First Public Appearance' in 20 Days, Attends Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Factory in Pyongyang.

According to KCNA, the onlookers on sighting Kim broke into "thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!'". In the pic, the North Korean Leader can be seen smiling broadly as he looks around the factory. He was accompanied by senior officials, including his sister and close adviser Kim Yo-jong. Who is Kim Yo-Jong? All You Need to Know About Kim Jong Un's Sister.

Reacting to the development, United States of America President Donald Trump said that he "may" talk to Kim Jong-Un this weekend. “We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time,” Trump said.

The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that Kim's appearance confirms that North Korea is governing as normal. “Today’s public activity is not anything special, and the office does not make much of it,” the presidential office said.

Before Kim's appearance on May Day, the media outlets worldwide juggled between Supreme Leader's being ill or possibly dead. Reports claimed that he had under heart surgery. Some also claimed that he was in vegetative state, while others said that he was dead.