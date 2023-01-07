Delhi, January 7: Some shocking facts have come to light about the recruitment process in a Kuwaiti airline. Women hoping to become flight attendants with Kuwait Airways said they were ordered to strip down to their underwear so that recruiters could inspect their bodies and were treated like dogs, reported Dailystar. The event took place at the Melia Barajas Hotel, near Madrid Airport (MAD).

The interview was conducted by Meccti, a company that is contracted to do flight crew recruiting for Kuwait Airways.

The recruiters turned away women with glasses, braces, visible scars, or moles — as well as any they thought were overweight during an initial inspection.

One interviewee, 23-year-old Bianca, accused the recruiters of asking candidates of being in underwear only to check if the candidates had no visible tattoos. Bianca was asked about whether she had scars, birthmarks, or tattoos, even though she had already answered the question earlier and on her application.

Another woman Mariana told to local media that just three of the 60 or so people attending the event were male, but that recruiters turned them away after saying that the airline only hired Kuwaiti men. She also said that a girl who could speak seven languages was rejected because she had a small scar above her brow. She was told that it did not matter that she knew seven languages.

When she was called for the interview, she was asked to lift her dress. But the interviewers wanted to see ‘more’. Eventually the woman had to come in bra and underwear. Bianca was asked to open her mouth and the interviewer looked inside as if she was a dog. She added that the event had left her feeling like an animal in the zoo.

