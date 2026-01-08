Spanish Super Cup 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face off on 9 January 2026, in the second semi-final of the Supercopa de España. Staged at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the "Madrid Derby" will determine who meets Barcelona in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup 2025–26 final. While Real Madrid enter the clash in high spirits following a string of domestic wins, Diego Simeone’s Atletico side will be looking to repeat their clinical 5-2 victory over their rivals from earlier this season. Barcelona Dominates Athletic Club 5-0 to Secure Spanish Super Cup 2025–26 Final Spot.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 8.

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah

Time: 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode will provide live streaming of the Supercopa de Espana 2025–26 matches. Fans can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup 2025-26 semi-final match live on the FanCode app and website.

Telecast: Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcaster, the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid semi-final clash in the Spanish Super Cup 2025-26 will not have a telecast in India.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Team News and Key Players

The headline news for Real Madrid is the absence of Kylian Mbappe. The French forward has remained in Spain to recover from a knee sprain suffered in late December and is officially ruled out of the tournament. In his absence, manager Xabi Alonso—who has revitalised the side since taking over—is expected to start 21-year-old academy graduate Gonzalo Garcia, who recently netted a hat-trick against Real Betis. Kylian Mbappe Suffers Knee Injury, Real Madrid Star Set To Be Sidelined For Several Weeks.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are expected to field a near-full-strength side. Antoine Griezmann, the club’s all-time leading scorer, remains the focal point of the attack alongside Julian Alvarez. Simeone’s men have been in steady form, winning four of their last five matches, and currently sit as a dangerous cup specialist team despite trailing in the La Liga title race.

