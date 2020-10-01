Beirut, October 1: Lebanon on Thursday announced to hold talks with Israel over the border dispute. According to reports, the United States and United Nations representatives will be mediators in the talks. Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri also made the announcement regarding this. UAE Defends Decision to Normalise Ties With Israel.

The maritime dispute will be discussed during the meetings that will take place at a UN base near the border in south Lebanon under UN auspices. The talks were initiated after US sanctions were imposed on the right-hand man of Berri for corruption and financially enabling Hezbollah. Beirut Blast Aftermath: Lebanon Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni Quits in 4th Govt Resignation.

Notably, Hezbollah is the heavily armed, Iran-backed group. Both Israel and Lebanon are still in a state of war. They have contested their land and maritime borders for decades. The disputed region also includes an area on the edge of three Lebanese energy blocks.

Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations. Both claim about 860 square km of the Mediterranean Sea. They also want to explore and develop new gas fields in the Mediterranean.

