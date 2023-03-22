New York, March 22: In a shocking incident, a dentist in Colorado, US, allegedly killed his wife by poisoning her so that he could start a new life with his lover. The accused used to lace his wife's pre-workout protein shakes with arsenic and cyanide to remove her from his way. The dentist was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

According to media reports, James Craig (45), a resident of Aurora, Colorado, planned to murder his wife to start a new life with his girlfriend. The reports also stated that the accused searched for ways to kill someone undetected. He used drugs that aligned with her hospital symptoms. The killing was described as a heinous, complex, and calculated murder by the police. US: Trial for Woman, Who Allegedly Murdered Lover During Sex, Kept Severed Head and Penis in Bucket, Set to Begin From March 6.

Reports said that the accused kept poisoning Angela Craig for a long time. Due to the constant consumption, the woman kept falling ill and was rushed to hospital the three times this month. The accused was picked up after the police officers investigating the case suspected that he laced the protein shakes on March 6 after they found records of him Googling questions like, "Is Arsenic Detectable in Autopsy?" US Shocker: Criminology Graduate Arrested Over Mysterious Killing of Four Students of Idaho University.

The investigators found that the accused kept procuring potassium cyanide by telling the supplier that it was needed for surgery. Craig is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to find out whether prosecutors have decided to file charges against him.

