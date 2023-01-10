Mumbai, January 10: The trial of a brutal murder where a woman allegedly killed her lover and kept his severed head and penis in a bucket in Wisconsin, United States is all set to begin begin on March 6. The shocking incident took place in United States' Wisconsin when the mother of the deceased found her son's severed head in a bucket at her home home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

According to a report in the Daily Star, the woman identified as Taylor Denise Schabusiness (25) is likely to plead not guilty during her trial which will begin in March 2023. Taylor is accused of murdering her lover, Shad Thyrion (25) after a "drug-fuelled sex game".

She not only killed Thyrion but also severed his head and penis before stuffing them into a bucket. Charges of homicide, mutilating a corpse and using third-degree sexual assault have been levelled against Taylor for killing Thyrion. The brutal incident took place last year in February. Meanwhile, Taylor's lawyers have said that she is unable to understand the charges against her.

After the incident came to light, cops found a "male organ" in the bucket. Besides, they also found other parts of the body scattered around the house. Later, cops also found cooking pot that contained human remains after scanning Taylor's van. Surprisingly, after being arrested, Taylor told cops that that they would be "going to have fun trying to find all of the organs".

She event told investigators that she and Thyrion used methamphetamine before they went to his mother's home in what she termed as a bondage sex game. She also confessed that she continued to have sex with Thyrion’s dead body after killing him "because she enjoyed it".

