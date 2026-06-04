Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Suffers Nose Gear Collapse at Frankfurt Airport; Several Injured (Watch Video)

A Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner sustained significant structural damage on Thursday after its nose landing gear unexpectedly collapsed while parked at a gate at Frankfurt Airport. The incident occurred at approximately 12.45 pm local time, roughly an hour before the aircraft was scheduled to depart as flight LH450 to Los Angeles. While no passengers were on board at the time, several ground staff and airline employees working near the jet were injured and required medical attention.

Frankfurt Airport Incident: Lufthansa Dreamliner Nose Gear Collapses

The aircraft, registered as D-ABPQ, was stationary and preparing for its transatlantic service when the front section dropped toward the tarmac. Footage circulating on social media shows the nose of the wide-body jet resting on the ground, with a jet bridge still attached at the time of the collapse. Turkish Airlines Flight From Denver Cancelled After Toilet Malfunction Spews Urine and Faeces Into Cabin.

Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Nose Landing Gear Collapses at Frankfurt Airport

WATCH: A Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (D-ABPQ) sustained substantial damage after its nose landing gear collapsed while parked at the gate at Frankfurt Airport. The incident led to the cancellation of today's LH450 to LAX service as airport and airline teams assess the… pic.twitter.com/BPdK5fWVVk — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) June 4, 2026

Emergency teams and engineering crews were promptly dispatched to the scene to secure the area and assess the damage. Initial reports suggest the impact caused the front landing gear door to detach and forced both engines to contact the ground. Consequently, Lufthansa cancelled flight LH450, forcing the airline to initiate rebooking procedures for the 287-capacity jet's passengers.

The affected Boeing 787-9 is one of the newest additions to Lufthansa’s fleet, having been delivered in January 2026. Given the Dreamliner’s advanced composite fuselage construction, aviation experts anticipate that the aircraft will undergo rigorous inspections to determine the full extent of the structural stress caused by the collapse. Delhi-Bengaluru Akasa Air Flight Delayed After Passenger’s Bizarre Behaviour Triggers Security Check, Video Goes Viral.

While nose gear failures in stationary aircraft are considered uncommon, investigations typically focus on hydraulic systems, maintenance procedures, or potential structural defects. Lufthansa has launched a formal technical inquiry into the incident, with further updates expected as engineers evaluate whether the relatively new jet can be restored to service.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).