Mumbai, July 22: A US zoo experienced an unexpected yet sweet surprise when one of their gorillas, previously believed to be male for four years, gave birth to a baby female gorilla. The incident is at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio. The gorilla named Sully had been residing at the zoo alongside her mother since 2019, and it wasn't until the gorilla care team discovered her holding the unexpected baby gorilla early on Thursday that they realised the true gender of Sully.

The zoo, in a Facebook post, said, "We have an adorable surprise to share with all of you today! Our gorilla family just got a little bigger with the unexpected birth of a female baby gorilla! But here's the other incredible part: our dedicated keepers recently discovered that the proud mom, who was initially believed to be a male, is actually a female gorilla. Talk about a surprise twist!" US Tornado: Tiger on the Loose in Pine Mountain After Storm Hits Georgia, People Advised To Stay Inside.

Additionally, a DNA test will be conducted at a later time to ascertain the identity of the newborn's father. Commencing Friday, the new mother and baby will be showcased for visitors at the zoo's gorilla habitat, as stated in the press release. Crocodile Trail: Mumbai Zoo Launches Underwater Viewing Deck To See Crocodiles and Gharials.

According to the official blog of the zoo, determining the sex of a gorilla when they are young can be challenging. "Until about age 8, males and females are about the same size, and they don't have prominent sex organs," the blog said. The zoo clarified that as gorillas mature, they undergo sexual dimorphism, which results in distinct physical differences between males and females. However, it was noted that male gorillas do not acquire their characteristic large size, silver backs, and prominent head bumps (known as sagittal crests) until the age of 12 or even later.

