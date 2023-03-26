A tiger is said to be on the loose in Pine Mountain, Georgia, according to a report in BNO. After the incident came to light, local officials have people urged to stay inside. As per the report, the big cat escaped from its enclosure at Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain, Georgia after a tornado hit the area. Reportedly, officials are still unclear if the animal is still inside the park or not. Taking to Facebook, the zoo said it will remain closed today. US Storm: Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Declares State of Emergency After Tornadoes Kill at Least 26 People (Watch Video).

Tiger Escapes From Georgia Zoo After Tornado

Tiger on the loose in Pine Mountain, Georgia; people urged to stay inside — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)