Washington, February 5: The farmers' protest in India has been grabbing attention not only in the country but also internationally. Personalities like Jim Costa, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Mia khalifa and others have expressed solidarity with the farmers in their protests. They received immense flak for their stand. However, what needs to be highlighted here is that they continue to speak in support of the farmers despite trolling and their posters being burnt.

Mia Khalifa raised her voice in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest in India on Wednesday. She was trolled mercilessly on Twitter, from brandishing her as a 'pornstar' to a 'Muslim'. However, undeterred by the criticism, she replied saying, "Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary. Still standing with the farmers, though." Greta Thunberg Reiterates Her Support to Farmers' Protest in India After Being Trolled.

Similarly, Meena Harris who was very vocal in her stand with the farmers in India said, "I won't be intimidated, and I won't be silenced.

Mia khalifa's tweet:

Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness, and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary. Still standing with the farmers, though ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ttZnYeVLRP — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 4, 2021

Meena Harris:

I won’t be intimidated, and I won’t be silenced. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 4, 2021

Greta Thunberg:

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

Mia khalifa's tweet came in the wake of international pop star Rihanna and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg extending support to the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

After comments made by Rihanna and Thunberg, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement called it "unfortunate". The MEA in a statement said, ", it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them.

