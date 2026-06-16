MSF Abuse Scandal: Doctors Without Borders Admits Staff S*xually Abused 59 Sudanese Refugees; Issues Statement

The international medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has acknowledged that its personnel have been accused of s*xually abusing and exploiting at least 59 Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad in a s*x-for-food scandal. The revelations, detailed in a confidential internal report, outline a pattern of predatory behaviour targeting vulnerable displaced populations who fled the civil war in neighbouring Sudan.

The organisation confirmed it has terminated 18 employees in connection with the offences, which date back to 2024. However, MSF officials stated they were unable to verify the identities of several other alleged perpetrators named in the complaints. Sudan Crisis: All You Need to Know About Conflict Between Sudanese Army and Paramilitary Forces Which Has Left Several People Dead and Injured.

Patterns of Exploitation and Systemic Failures

According to the internal findings, the misconduct primarily involved local and foreign aid staff leveraging their positions of authority over refugees. In multiple documented instances, personnel offered essential resources - such as food, water, milk, and employment opportunities - specifically in exchange for s*xual favours. The internal investigation further suggested that the recurring patterns of coercion and exploitation within the displacement camps might legally amount to human trafficking. The report also highlighted severe deficiencies in the charity's safeguarding and accountability mechanisms. Many victims reportedly chose to remain silent due to widespread fears that reporting the actions of aid workers would result in retaliation, potentially cutting off their access to lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

For those who did come forward, the official complaints procedures proved largely ineffective, with victims frequently receiving no formal response or subsequent institutional support. In a statement responding to investigators at The Associated Press, who initially uncovered the misconduct, MSF expressed regret over the systemic failures. "This misconduct represents a serious breach of MSF's values and responsibilities, and we deeply regret the harm caused," the organisation stated.

The Broader Humanitarian Crisis

The exploitation occurred against the backdrop of an ongoing and severe humanitarian emergency. Sudan descended into a violent civil war following a direct power struggle between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict has displaced more than 11 million people, leaving approximately 28 million facing acute hunger. While a definitive casualty count remains difficult to verify due to communication blackouts and restricted access, estimates of the death toll range between 150,000 and 400,000 victims.

Independent human rights groups have extensively documented the widespread use of mass s*xual violence as a tactical weapon within Sudan, with women, men, and children frequently targeted by combatants. The findings in eastern Chad demonstrate that displaced survivors continue to face significant protection risks even after crossing international borders into refugee settlements. Sudan Crisis: 'Huge Biological Risk' After Fighters Occupy Lab Containing Samples of Diseases.

Chronic Challenges in Humanitarian Safeguarding

The admissions by MSF add to a history of s*xual misconduct scandals that have impacted major international aid organisations over the past two decades. Despite global frameworks, revised codes of conduct, and repeated institutional pledges to enforce zero-tolerance policies, humanitarian operations in high-pressure displacement zones continue to struggle with internal abuse of power. MSF stated that it is actively working to integrate more robust, independent reporting channels within its current field operations to better detect and prevent future exploitation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).