Delhi, April 27: Deafening explosions, marred with intense gunfighting and the military tanks hounding the streets, have now been a regular scene in the Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, for the past few days.

The country, no stranger to upheaval, is currently witnessing widespread violence as the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been engaged in deadly conflict, thus bringing the nation to the brink of collapse. Once allies, now foes, the leader of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, have been engaged in widespread fighting across the capital, Khartoum, and surrounding areas, with forces loyal to each faction vying for control. Sudan Crisis: 'Huge Biological Risk' After Fighters Occupy Lab Containing Samples of Diseases.

The crisis has also turned heavily on the civilians, with dozens killed and rising numbers of casualties reported across Khartoum, South Kordofan, North Darfur, the Northern State, and other regions. According to UN data, more than 180 people have reportedly been killed and 1,800 injured. Operation Kaveri Latest News Update: First Batch of 360 Indians Evacuees From Sudan Reach Delhi (See Pics).

Reportedly, the tensions started to soar between the ‘once allies’ during the talks to integrate the RSF into the country’s military as part of plans to restore civilian rule. However, the struggle for dominance between the two has been apparent for a few years. But what remains a point of concern is that the violence has once again overthrown hopes for a peaceful transition to civilian rule in the crisis-laden nation.

Stay Indoors and Stop Venturing Outside: The Indian Embassy Issues an Advisory for Nationals

As the large-scale violence shows no sign of abating, the Indian Embassy in Khartoum issued a security advisory for its nationals stuck in a war-torn nation. In the advisory, the Embassy, owing to the security threat, cautioned the Indian nationals to continue limiting themselves at home and not to venture out. It further asked to maintain calm and be ready with essentials to ensure easy mobility, when feasible.

In the advisory issued on Tuesday, April 18, the Embassy noted, “We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe.”

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar expressed ‘great concern’ over the situation in Khartoum. His statement came amidst the death of an Indian national and the hovering security threat over thousands of other Indian lives in the war-ravaged nation. According to the official data, over 4,000 Indians are currently situated in Sudan.

Pertinently, in view of the current situation in Sudan, a control room has also been set up at the Ministry of External Affairs to provide information and assistance.

Sudan in Chaos: World Leaders Call for ‘Ceasefire’

As clashes intensified, international powers expressed deep alarm over the situation across Sudan. World leaders and the top multilateral organisations, including the UN, voiced their support, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the fragile nation state.

The United States, the UK, France, the UAE, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the European Union were quick to denounce the violence and call for ‘ceasefire’.

Condemning the situation that has already led to horrendous loss of life, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, “I strongly condemn the outbreak of fighting that is taking place in Sudan and appeal to the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces (RAF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm, and begin a dialogue to resolve the crisis.”

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State informed that he had spoken to both factions in the war ravaged nation, and stressed on the urgent need to return to negotiations table.

