From September 10, China Eastern Airlines fully upgrades its cabin service to offer self-owned brand special tea of "chrysanthemum and Pu'er flavors" for the passengers. They may enjoy a cup of fine tea in the cabin of China Eastern Airlines, appreciating the mellow tea aroma. Pu'er, a special-class black tea only produced in Yunnan Province, is one of ten kinds of famous Chinese teas, with a unique aroma and long aftertaste. Chrysanthemum boosts a refreshing flavor, which has the efficacy of "improving eyesight and moistening throat", according to the ancient traditional Chinese medicine books.

The tea is a star product of the "MU Tea" cup-tea series. Apart from traditional Chinese black and green teas, "MU Tea" also has combined recipes of fruit-flower flavors, such as rose black tea, white peach oolong tea, honeysuckle and dried tangerine peel white tea, cassia seed and wolfberry tea.

"MU Tea", a tea brand with aviation characteristics, is an effective innovation to the traditional tea brewing method. It separates tea leaves from tea soup with the cup bottom made of food-grade plant fiber filter paper, enabling the passengers in an airplane to also experience a cup of elegant afternoon tea. The cup is more environmental friendly by adopting easily degraded paper while the liner of the cup is made of no-wax, non-toxic, harmless and high-temperature resistant PE film. The inspiration for the creation of the "MU Tea" brand comes from the "Aviation Poverty Alleviation" program of China Eastern Airlines.

China Eastern Airlines has continuously taken part in poverty alleviation activities in multiple poverty-stricken areas in China for 18 years, with a total investment of near the amount to USD 62 million (RMB 400 million), helping more than 70,000 poverty-stricken population get out of poverty. In May 2020, China Eastern Airlines worked with Shuangjiang County, Yunnan Province, China, a multi-ethnic autonomous county, in a way of integrating the high-quality tea products of tea farmers into the product development and sales of "MU Tea" to help eliminate poverty in mountainous areas and revitalize the rural economy through the aviation industry.

Through China Eastern Airlines' international route network, "MU Tea" sincerely invites passengers worldwide to experience the thousand-year tour of Chinese tea culture in the air, and enjoy mellow tea aroma inheriting a thousand-year historical evolution from the Ancient Tea Horse Road to the top of the sky.