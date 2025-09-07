Kolkata, September 7: Great news for tea lovers in the US — India’s iconic 92-year-old tea brand Golden Tips is preparing to expand into the American and European markets. Founded in 1933 in Darjeeling, the heritage brand is now aiming to establish itself as a global player, bringing authentic Indian teas to an international audience.

Golden Tips, known for its premium Darjeeling blends, currently operates 20 outlets in West Bengal and Sikkim, including its recently launched flagship boutique in Kolkata’s Southern Avenue. Managing Director Madhav Sarda confirmed that the brand will soon open outlets in Indian metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, while also pursuing a strong international push. At present, 70% of its revenue comes from domestic sales, but the company is confident about capturing a significant share of the global tea market. India Surpasses Sri Lanka To Become World’s 2nd-Largest Tea Exporter With 255 Million Kg of Tea Exports in 2024; Kenya Retains Top Spot.

The brand already exports to China, Russia, and Japan, with exports forming a small portion of its revenue. Now, Golden Tips sees immense opportunity in the US, where demand for authentic and health-focused teas is on the rise. As part of this strategy, the company has been actively participating in global food exhibitions in Japan, Russia, South Korea, and France to strengthen international ties. Tea Priced at Rs 1.5 Lakh per Kg: This Store in Darjeeling Sells One of the Most Expensive Varieties of Tea in India (Watch Video.

With plans to introduce a new line of health and wellness teas, Golden Tips hopes to appeal to health-conscious American consumers. By combining tradition with innovation, the company aims to position itself as the go-to premium Indian tea brand for the US and beyond.

