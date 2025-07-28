Matcha green tea has taken social media by storm, with people raving about benefits, from steady energy boosts to potent antioxidants. A fresh and earthy alternative to coffee, the matcha latte is the drink of choice for Gen Zs and millennials. However, there’s another drink that has taken over the internet – Hojicha. We all know and love matchas, but has it had its time? We have sipped, posted and made it ourselves, but it appears to make room for the caffeine roaster. Japan’s cherished roasted green tea is captivating taste buds and wellness enthusiasts worldwide with its comforting, toasty aroma. So, how to prepare the summer’s viral beverage at home? Let’s understand more about the warm, nutty herbal tea. Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Matcha? Does It Contain Caffeine? Health Benefits and Other Details About the ‘Green’ Beverage.

What Is Hojicha?

Hojicha is a type of Japanese green tea that is unique because it is roasted, unlike most steamed green teas. Made from bancha, sencha, or kukicha leaves, hojicha is roasted at high temperatures, giving it a distinct toasty aroma, reddish-brown colour, and a mild, slightly nutty flavour with slight bitterness. It contains less caffeine than other green teas, making it a popular evening drink in Japan. Hojicha can be enjoyed hot or cold, and it's also used in desserts, lattes, and ice cream. Its smooth taste and low astringency make it a soothing and comforting tea option. Matcha Recipes: How to Make Delicious Matcha Drinks at Home? Easy Recipe Ideas For a Healthier, Tastier and Refreshing Everyday Boost.

Hojicha Recipes

The nutty, sweet vibe of Hojicha feels like a calming hug and an energy boost all in one sip. The drink is popping up everywhere on social media, and beverage lovers are obsessed! In addition, Hojicha offers a range of health benefits that make it a distinguished choice among health-conscious individuals.

Watch Recipe Video of Hojicha:

How To Make the Creamy Iced Houjicha Latte?

Health Benefits of Hojicha

Low in Caffeine

Hojicha has significantly less caffeine than other green teas because it’s made from mature leaves and stems, and roasting reduces caffeine content.

Rich in Antioxidants

Though roasting slightly reduces catechins (an antioxidant), hojicha still contains polyphenols that help fight free radicals and reduce inflammation.

Digestive Aid

The warmth and mild nature of hojicha can help soothe the digestive system, making it a good post-meal drink.

Calming Effects

It contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation without drowsiness, and is especially effective due to the low caffeine content.

Supports Heart Health

Regularly consuming green teas like hojicha may help improve blood circulation and reduce bad cholesterol (LDL).

Weight Management

Hojicha may support metabolism and fat oxidation, though it’s milder than matcha.

Diving deeper into Hojicha's benefits reveals a world of wellness opportunities beyond its toasty aroma. It’s a gentle, flavorful tea that supports relaxation, digestion, and overall wellness.

