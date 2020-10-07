Washington, October 7: The Donald Trump administration on Tuesday introduced new restrictions on H-1B non- immigrant visa programme ahead of the US presidential elections 2020. The new H1B visa programme aimed at protecting the interests of American workers and restoring integrity. The new set of rules ensures that hat H-1B petitions are approved only for qualified beneficiaries and petitioners. The visa program has been widely used by companies in Silicon valley to employee skilled professionals

The move by the Trump administration would be likely to affect the Indian IT professionals. The new set of H1B visa rules were announced a week after the US government's move to block the H-1B program was halted. "We have entered an era in which economic security is an integral part of homeland security. Put simply, economic security is homeland security. In response, we must do everything we can within the bounds of the law to make sure the American worker is put first," said Acting Secretary Chad Wolf. Donald Trump May Announce Suspension of H-1B, H-2B, L-1 Work Visas: Reports.

About New H1B1 Visa Rules:

The rules were announced by the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday less than a month ahead of the US Presidential Elections 2020. The regulations announced on Tuesday would narrow the definition of "speciality occupation". With this, the Department of Homeland Security intended by closing the overbroad definition that allowed companies to game the system. Around 85,000 non-immigrant professionals are allowed under the H1B Visa programme. H-1B Visa Update: 'No Plan to Impose Caps', Says US Amid Reports of Restricting India's Share.

It will also require companies to make "real" offers to "real employees," by closing loopholes and preventing the displacement of the American workers. Now, the ability of the DHS would be enhanced by enforcing compliance through worksite inspections and monitor compliance before, during and after an H1-B petition is approved. The rules will come into effect within 60 days.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The rules will have adversely affect IT professionals from India and China. Notably, due to COVID-19 Pandemic, a large number of Indians on the H-1B visas have lost their jobs and are headed back home.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the H-1B programme was intended to allow employers to fill gaps in their workforce and remain competitive in the global economy, however, it has now expanded far beyond that, often to the detriment of US workers. Data shows that more than half-a-million H-1B non-immigrants in the United States have been used to displace US workers. This led to a reduction in wages in a number of industries in the US labour market and the stagnation of wages in certain occupations, said the Department of Homeland Security.

(With inputs from PTI)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).