Washington, June 21: In what could hit Indian techies, US President Donald Trump is likely to sign an executive order suspending H-1B, L-1 and other temporary work visas through the end of the year, reports said. Donald Trump may announce a suspension of H-1B, L-1 and other temporary work visas hours before his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The executive order, however, will not affect those already working in the United States. H-1B Visa Update: 'No Plan to Impose Caps', Says US Amid Reports of Restricting India's Share.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. An L-1 visa is a visa document used to enter the US for the purpose of work. It is a non-immigrant visa, and is valid for a relatively short period of time, from three months to five years, based on a reciprocity schedule. H-1B Visa: Number of Applications Rise in US After Two Years of Decline.

Besides H-1B and L-1 visas, Donald Trump may suspend H-2B visas for seasonal workers such as hotel and construction staff and J-1 visas, which are meant for research scholars and professors, including doctors, according to National Public Radio (NPR). Many Indians use these work visas to eventually become permanent residents and citizens of America. H-1B is the most sought-after work visa among foreign, including Indian, professionals.

The US-based technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. The Trump administration has been toughening the rules for visa holders who want to extend their stay in the US. In April 2017, US President Donald Trump, had issued the 'Buy American and Hire American Executive Order', instructing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to "propose new rules and issue new guidance, to supersede or revise previous rules and guidance if appropriate, to protect the interests of US workers in the administration of our immigration system."

The executive order specifically mentioned the H-1B program and directed the DHS and other agencies to "suggest reforms to help ensure that H-1B visas are awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid petition beneficiaries."

