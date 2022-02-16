In a shocking incident, 6-year-old girl named Paislee Shultis who went missing from her Cayuga Heights home two years ago was finally found hiding under a staircase in a home in the town of Saugerties, in the Hudson River Valley. The police initially suspected her non-custodial parents - Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr as her abductors after her disappearance , but did not bring charges.

According to the authorities, Shultis was found by New York Police after they acted on a tip that she was being hidden in Saugerties, a town in the Hudson Valley. They obtained a warrant to search a home on Fawn Road after receiving information that the youngster was being held at a residence on the street.

According to a report by BBC, the owner of the house had no knowledge of whereabouts when police knocked on the door, saying she hadn’t seen her since the child was reported missing.

After the police searched the house for the little girl, they found Shultis and her non-custodial mother, Kimberley Cooper, in a ‘makeshift room’ concealed beneath a closed staircase, which led to the house’s basement.

They both were apparently found inside the darkroom once the stairs were removed.

Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said in a statement: “A little over an hour into the search of the residence, the child was located secreted in a makeshift room, under a closed staircase leading to the basement of the residence.”

After being found the little girl was taken to the hospital to get her checked up. She was found in good health. This is when she was released and reunited with her older sister.

However, Kimberly Cooper was arrested on charges including custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child. Her non-custodial father, Kirk Shultis Jr, was charged with felony custodial interference and misdemeanour child endangerment.

Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said “We believe... somebody informed the parents that the older child had been picked up by the legal guardian and by county officials at the time and that caused the parents then to take Paislee and flee.”

In the statement provided by Saugerties Detective Erik Thiele, he said that he noticed something about the staircase leading from the back of the residence into the basement of the house that caught his attention.

They found the little girl's feet after shining a torch near the stairs. Then after removing it, they finally found the child.

