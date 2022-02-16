We have seen gazillions of transformation and makeover videos on the internet. Likewise, this time an overwhelming makeover of a 60-year-old daily wage worker from Kerala's Kozhikode district has made netizens smile. The man identified as Mammikka was an altogether different person after his transformation from faded lungi and shirt to sunglasses and a swish coat. All thanks to photographer Shareek Vayalil, who did Mammikka's promotional photoshoot for a local firm. The viral video which captured the makeover process is earning plaudits on Instagram.

Have A Look, Right Here:

Overnight Social Media Sensation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｅｅｋ Ｖａｙａｌｉｌ Ｓｈｋ 📸 (@shk_digital)

