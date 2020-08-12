Wellington, August 12: A delay is expected in the upcoming national elections in New Zealand, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern deferred the dissolution of Parliament till at least next week. The postponement was aimed at facilitating legislature's function in view of the recurring COVID-19 outbreak in the nation.

The Parliament was earlier scheduled to be dissolved on Wednesday, paving the way for a fresh election to elect lawmakers. The polls are slated to be held on September 19, but could be postponed if the transmission of coronavirus is not curbed. Jacinda Ardern Visits Radha Krishna Temple in New Zealand, Participates in 'Aarti'.

"It’s too early to make decisions but there is a bit of flexibility to move the election date if required," Ardern said in a televised press conference. The Constitution of New Zealand allows the incumbent government to defer the polls by a maximum period of two months.

Judith Collins, the top opposition candidate and leader of centre-right New Zealand National Party, demanded Ardern to postpone the elections till at least November or early 2021. Without a fair electioneering process, the credibility of polls will remain questioned, she said.

"It is simply unsustainable to expect there to be a fair and just election at a time when opposition parties are not free to campaign," said Collins, who is trailing by a decisive margin against Labour Party's Ardern in the opinion polls.

Auckland on Level 3 Alert

After going coronavirus free for 102 days, New Zealand reported four cases of COVID-19 in Auckland - one of the main financial hubs of the country - on Monday. The authorities were scrambling to trace the source of infection, as those found positive had no overseas travel history. They did not came into contact either with anyone returning from abroad.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, while speaking to reports, said one among those infected with the disease works at an Americold food cold-storage facility in Auckland. A possibility exists that the virus was present i the refrigerated environment of cold storage.

"We do know from studies overseas that actually, the virus can survive in some refrigerated environments for quite some time,” he said, adding that the Americold facility is being swabbed to find the virus causing COVID-19 infection.

The government on Tuesday announced a level-3 alert in Auckland, which bars the public movement of all non-essential workers. All hotels, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items will remain closed. The restrictions will remain in effect till at least Monday. For the rest of New Zealand, a level-2 alert was announced which bars the assembly of more than 100 persons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).