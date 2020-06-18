Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

New Zealand Military to Oversee Borders After COVID-19 Bungle

World AFP| Jun 18, 2020 02:31 PM IST
A+
A-
New Zealand Military to Oversee Borders After COVID-19 Bungle
File image of New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Wellington, June 18: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered the military to oversee the country's border controls Wednesday after a bungle that allowed two people with the coronavirus to leave quarantine. A 24-day run with no new cases was broken Tuesday when it emerged two women who recently arrived from Britain were allowed out of quarantine early without being tested for the virus, even though one had mild symptoms.

The pair were eventually swabbed and proved to be infected, but only after they made a 650-kilometre (400-mile) road trip from Auckland to Wellington to see a dying relative. New Zealand Reports Two New Cases of Coronavirus in 25 Days.

Ardern said it was "absolutely nonsensical" they were not tested earlier and border controls clearly needed to be tightened to prevent similar failures.

She said Assistant Chief of Defence Digby Webb had been appointed to oversee border quarantine operations and was being given access to military personnel and logistical expertise.

"My view is that we need the rigour, we need the confidence, we need the discipline that the military can provide," Ardern told reporters. Health Minister David Clark acknowledged widespread anger at the blunder. Kiwis endured a stringent seven-week lockdown to eliminate the virus in the country which has recorded only 1,156 cases and 22 deaths in a population of five million.

"New Zealanders have made great sacrifices to make it to this point," he told Radio New Zealand. "Our system has performed incredibly well as a whole in New Zealand. We have eliminated COVID-19 but I want this fixed straight away."

'Envy of the World'

The South Pacific nation last week scrapped domestic social distancing measures while maintaining strong border controls. The changes have heralded a return to near-normality, with sports matches played in front of sold-out stadiums, nightclubs open and thousands gathering for events such as Black Lives Matter Protests without restrictions. How New Zealand Defeated COVID-19: Timeline of The Kiwi Battle to Eliminate Coronavirus and Role Played by Jacinda Ardern.

Clark said it was unacceptable that mistakes at the border, which is now seen as the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, could put such gains at risk.

"We're the envy of the world in many ways and we want to continue being the envy of the world," he said.

New Zealand's borders are open only to returning Kiwis and their families, besides some exceptions for some foreigners on business and compassionate grounds, with everyone expected to undergo two weeks mandatory quarantine.

Officials say there are approximately 3,500 people in border quarantine, mostly staying in hotels where they are expected to remain isolated in their rooms and avoid social contact.

The programme that allowed recent arrivals to leave isolation early on compassionate grounds has been suspended and everyone in quarantine must test negative for the virus before they are allowed back into the community.

Ardern stressed that the women at the centre of the furore had done nothing wrong and complied with health protocols at all times. They remain in isolation in Wellington as health officials scramble to test about 320 people they had contact with while in New Zealand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Scare COVID-19 Outbreak Jacinda Ardern military New Zealand New Zealand Military New Zealand Prime Minister New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
You might also like
'Historic Decision', Says Amit Shah on PM Narendra Modi Flagging Off Process to Auction 41 Coal Mines for Commercial Mining: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020
News

'Historic Decision', Says Amit Shah on PM Narendra Modi Flagging Off Process to Auction 41 Coal Mines for Commercial Mining: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020
Rachel Priest, New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team Wicketkeeper, Retires from International Cricket
Cricket

Rachel Priest, New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team Wicketkeeper, Retires from International Cricket
Prithvi Shaw Provides Financial Assistance to Needy Villagers of Dhokawade After Their Houses Suffered Damages Due to Cyclone Nisarga
Cricket

Prithvi Shaw Provides Financial Assistance to Needy Villagers of Dhokawade After Their Houses Suffered Damages Due to Cyclone Nisarga
India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
News

India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
News

'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
News

Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
WWE Records First Coronavirus Case; Wrestler in Florida Performance Centre Tests Positive, TV Tapings Postponed
Sports

WWE Records First Coronavirus Case; Wrestler in Florida Performance Centre Tests Positive, TV Tapings Postponed
Cycle Girl Jyoti Kumari from Darbhanga Uses Reward Money to Help Poor Aunt (Bua) Get Married After Winning Hearts for Travelling 1200 Km on Cycle to Get Her Father Back Home amid Lockdown
Viral

Cycle Girl Jyoti Kumari from Darbhanga Uses Reward Money to Help Poor Aunt (Bua) Get Married After Winning Hearts for Travelling 1200 Km on Cycle to Get Her Father Back Home amid Lockdown
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement