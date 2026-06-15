Norway: Marius Borg Høiby, Eldest Son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison for Rape

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was sentenced to four years in prison Monday after being convicted of rape. He was found guilty of two of the four rape charges he was facing and acquitted of the other two. Høiby had been charged with s*xually assaulting four women who were asleep or otherwise unable to resist between 2018 and 2024. He also faced other charges for lesser offences including assault, drug-related crimes and violations of a restraining order.

Høiby had denied the rape allegations but admitted to several of the lesser offenses. A Norwegian court will hand down its verdict and sentence Monday in the rape trial of Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, concluding a case that has gripped Norway and is widely expected to result in a prison sentence regardless of the outcome of the most serious charges. Epstein Files: Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit Talks About Her Ties to Jeffrey Epstein for First Time.

Høiby, 29, faces 40 criminal charges, including four counts of rape and allegations involving violence, threats and abuse. Prosecutors have asked Oslo District Court to sentence him to seven years and seven months in prison, while defense lawyers have argued that he should be acquitted of the rape allegations and receive no more than 18 months for offenses he has admitted to. Norway Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s Son, Marius Borg Hoiby, Charged With 32 Offences, Including 4 Rapes.

The six-week trial concluded in March after testimony from multiple accusers and presentation of evidence, including messages, images and videos from Høiby’s cellphone. The rape charges involve four different women between 2018 and 2024. In each case, the women are alleged to have been sleeping or heavily incapacitated.

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