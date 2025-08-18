Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, has been charged with 32 criminal offences, including four counts of rape, domestic violence, and multiple assaults, prosecutors announced on Monday, August 18. Under investigation since his arrest on August 4, 2024, Marius Borg Hoiby is accused of abusing a former partner, violating restraining orders, and committing acts of vandalism and public disturbance. He also faces charges for allegedly filming several women’s genitals without their consent, according to public prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo. Norway's Queen Sonja Admitted to National Hospital After Experiencing Shortness of Breath: Reports.

Norway Crown Princess' Son Marius Borg Hoiby Charged With 32 Offences

