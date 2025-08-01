Columbus, August 1: In a remarkable medical milestone, the world’s oldest baby, Thaddeus Daniel Pierce, was born from an embryo frozen for more than 30 years. The woman, Lindsey, gave birth on July 26 after the Ohio couple, Lindsey and Timm Pierce, struggled to conceive for several years. This birth is believed to set a new record for the longest-frozen embryo, leading to a successful live birth. The embryo was originally created in 1994, making Thaddeus’s arrival a groundbreaking moment in fertility science.

According to a report by MIT Technology Review, the embryo was donated by Linda Archerd, who originally created four embryos in 1994 through IVF. One embryo resulted in her now-30-year-old daughter, while the remaining three were frozen and stored for decades. Despite separating from her husband, Archerd chose not to discard or donate the embryos anonymously, wanting to remain connected to any potential child born from them. She invested thousands of dollars annually to keep the embryos frozen, hoping to find the right family who shared her values. Ohio Shooting: 3 Police Officers Shot in Targeted Ambush in Lorain; One Gunman Killed, Another at Large.

Archerd eventually partnered with Nightlight Christian Adoptions, a Christian embryo adoption agency that runs the Snowflakes program. This program allows donors to select recipient families based on preferences such as religion, race, and nationality. Archerd’s criteria included a married Caucasian Christian couple living in the United States, leading her to match with Lindsey and Tim Pierce. The agency’s approach is seen by many as giving embryos a chance at life while honouring the donors’ wishes. US: Viral Video Shows Man Rocking Pair of High Heels in Ohio, Netizens React.

The Pierces underwent the embryo transfer at Rejoice Fertility Clinic in Tennessee, where doctors emphasised their commitment to transferring any viable embryo regardless of its age. Lindsey Pierce said they never intended to break records but simply wanted to become parents. Meanwhile, Archerd expressed excitement about the baby and noted a visible resemblance between Thaddeus and her daughter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).