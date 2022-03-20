Malakand, March 20: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again urged the dissident lawmakers to return to the ruling PTI's fold, saying that he was ready to forgive them like a "compassionate father" amid looming vote on no-trust motion against him, Express Tribune reported.

"Return to the party's fold or face social boycott," he warned the dissenting PTI members while addressing a public gathering in Dargai – a small town in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand district on Sunday. Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says He Wants To Emulate India's Foreign Policy.

"People will not trust you... youth are aware of whatever happening in the country, this is the age of social media where it is difficult to hide anything," he said. The Premier also warned the estranged lawmakers of dire consequences if they "sold their conscience" and cast vote against the party line in the National Assembly.

People will forever dub them as people who sold their conscience and that their offspring would be unable to find spouses and they would be ridiculed at school, he remarked, Express Tribune reported. "You are destroying the future of your children by accepting this money," he said, adding that the "Changa Manga" politics was not possible today.

Imran Khan said that the people knew the faces of the "three stooges" from the opposition – Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman – who had been "stealing" for years and facing corruption cases.

