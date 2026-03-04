The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a significant shift in its leadership and squad composition ahead of the 2026 One Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh. Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named as the new captain for the format, following the board's decision to omit Babar Azam from the travelling party. The move comes as part of a wider strategic overhaul as Pakistan begins its long-term preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

PCB Announces ODI Squad for BAN vs PAK 2026

Here's the official ODI squad of Pakistan for Bangladesh series. Some new faces as well💚✨#Cricket #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/Sc50sDWHfB — Asif Noor (@iAsifawan2023) March 4, 2026

Babar Azam Dropped

The most notable headline from the squad announcement is the absence of Babar Azam. Once the undisputed centrepiece of the Pakistani batting order, Babar has been left out of the ODI squad entirely for the first time in several years.

Selectors have suggested that the break is intended to allow the former captain to rediscover his form in domestic cricket. While the PCB clarified that the door remains open for Babar’s return, his exclusion from the 2026 Bangladesh tour signals a major transition in the team's hierarchy and a desire to test younger batting options in high-pressure away conditions.

Leadership Transition to Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi’s appointment marks his return to a primary leadership role within the national setup. The left-arm seamer, who has previously led the T20I side and achieved domestic success in the Pakistan Super League, was chosen by the national selection committee to instill a more aggressive tactical approach.

The PCB stated that the decision was reached after a comprehensive review of the team's recent white-ball performances. The board expressed confidence that Afridi’s leadership would provide the necessary spark for a squad that has struggled for consistency on the international stage over the past twelve months.

Pakistan ODI Squad for BAN vs PAK 2026

Shaheen Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar, Faheem , Faisal , Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz, M Rizwan (wk),Wasim Jr.,Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, and Shamyl Hussain.

