Pattaya, July 21: In a bizarre incident, three Indian tourists in Pattaya called police to their hotel room on Soi Liap Chai Hat Pattaya 11 in the early hours of July 18 after a Thai sex worker allegedly refused to leave following a dispute over her physical appearance.

According to Thai media reports, the 35–40-year-old Thai woman was called to the hotel room after agreeing to provide sexual services for 3,000 baht per person, and received a 1,000 baht deposit. Tensions arose when the tourists expressed dissatisfaction with her body shape, specifically her breast size, and asked her to leave without paying the remaining amount. The woman refused, insisting she would not leave until she received the payment agreed upon. Sex Scandal Hits Buddhist Clergy in Thailand: 6 Senior Monks Defrocked After Alleged Blackmail by Woman Over Sexual Relationship, Authorities Find Explicit Videos and Images on Her Phone.

Following this, the tourists left the room on the pretext of obtaining more cash, but they returned with police officers. The woman stated to police that she had not violated any laws and that the men were attempting to renege on their agreement. Weed Ban Returning in Thailand? As Thai Government Takes U-Turn on Decriminalization of Marijuana and Restricts Access, Know What the New Order Says on Cannabis.

Police mediated the dispute, warning both parties of potential legal consequences if the conflict escalated. Ultimately, the parties agreed to a partial refund and went their separate ways. The police reported the incident but filed no charges.

