Bangkok, July 04: Three years after becoming Asia’s first country to decriminalise cannabis, Thailand is now taking a sharp U-turn. The Thai government has rolled out new restrictions limiting the use of cannabis to strictly medical and health purposes. As of this week, customers must present a doctor’s prescription to purchase cannabis, a move that effectively shuts down recreational use.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who signed the new order, has gone further, pledging to reclassify cannabis as a Category 5 narcotic — the same category it belonged to before its 2022 decriminalisation. The reversal is being justified as a step to protect youth, though critics say political shifts and coalition breakdowns are driving the crackdown. Germany Legalises Marijuana! Adult Individuals Can Possess Cannabis in Public From April 1, Check New Rules Here.

What Does the New Order Say?

The order, now available in the Thai Royal Gazette, mandates licenses for anyone studying, exporting, processing, or selling cannabis buds commercially. Sellers must track and report the source and usage data, and buds must meet strict GACP standards. US Justice Department Formally Moves To Reclassify Marijuana As Less Dangerous Drug in Historic Shift, President Joe Biden Says 'No One Should Be in Jail Just for Using or Possessing Marijuana' (Watch Video).

Cannabis is now banned from being sold online, through vending machines, or in places like temples, public parks, zoos, dormitories, and amusement parks. Smoking weed in shops is prohibited unless prescribed and dispensed by certified medical professionals.

All advertisements are banned, and violations can lead to one year in prison or a 20,000-baht fine.

The dramatic policy shift comes amid political infighting and public pressure. With the Bhumjaithai Party — once pro-cannabis — exiting the ruling coalition, the Pheu Thai-led government now has a free hand to fulfill its campaign promise to restrict cannabis use.

