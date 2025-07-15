Bangkok, July 15: A sex scandal has rocked Thailand's Buddhist clergy after authorities discovered thousands of pornographic photos and videos involving high-ranking clergy. It is learnt that the objectionable images and videos allegedly feature a woman engaged in sexual acts with monks. Soon after the discovery was made, the Asian country defrocked six senior monks while two others are said to be missing.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the incident came to light after the abbot of Wat Tritossathep, a prominent temple in Bangkok, suddenly disappeared. The abbot's sudden disappearance raised suspicions of misconduct. On July 4, the police raided a 35-year-old woman's home in connection with an investigation into the abbot's disappearance. Shocker! Thai Singer Chayada Prao-Hom Dies at 20 Following Complications From Intense Neck-Twisting Massage – Here’s What Happened.

It is learnt that the abbot, who was identified as Arch, left monkhood abruptly and even severed contact with both the Wat Tritossathep and his family in June. This led to suspicions of fraud or romantic affairs. The officials launched an investigation and found that the abbot was in a relationship with a woman known by her nickname "Sika Kor" or Golf. They also learnt that the woman alleged that she was pregnant and demanded USD 241,000 from him when the abbot tried to part ways with her.

Later, Arch found that the woman lied about being pregnant and refused to give her any money. After this, the woman allegedly shared their private conversations with senior monks. When the arch learned about this, he fled to Laos, fearing a scandal. However, when questioned by anti-corruption officials, Gold confessed to the affair. A search at her residence led to the discovery of over 80,000 pornographic images and videos, which were allegedly stored on five mobile phones.

Investigators said that some of the content showed her engaging in sexual acts with senior monks. Meanwhile, Golf also shared names of monks and influential laymen, including politicians, with whom she claimed to have had affairs. She also alleged that she had children with some of the men, but registered her male relatives as the fathers. The woman also admitted to blackmailing several other monks and forcing them to give her money to support her online gambling addiction. Thailand Shocker: Young Woman Produces and Sells Pornographic Content on Social Media, Earns 70,000-90,000 Baht Selling Sex Tapes Online Through Her Secret Group; Arrested.

On Friday, July 11, the National Office of Buddhism said that they would lodge criminal complaints if the monks were found to have misappropriated temple funds to support Golf or for their personal use. At present, the office can defrock violators of monastic rules and let them walk free, but cannot take action against them. On the other hand, the Sangha Supreme Council, the highest governing body of the Buddhist order, will be forming a special committee to review monastic regulations in light of the sex scandal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).