Delhi, January 6: Prince Harry has acknowledged killing 25 people during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, reported Dailystar, quoting a soon-to-be-published autobiography ‘Spare’. The Duke of Sussex penned in his memoir that he did not think of those killed 'as people' but instead 'chess pieces' he had taken off the board.

The book which was scheduled to release on January 10 was released early on January 5 in Spain. Prince Harry Makes Shocking Revelations in His Autobiography 'Spare', Claims He Was Physically Attacked by Brother William.

Prince Harry had served for 10 years in the British Army in which he rose to the rank of captain, and has described his time in the military as his formative years. The former soldier stated that the “era of Apache’s and laptops” meant he could say be exactly sure of how many enemies he had killed. “It seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number. So, my number is 25,” he added saying that It’s not a number that fills him with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrasses him. Prince Harry Recalls How Prince William Assaulted Him and Called Meghan Markle ‘Difficult, Rude and Abrasive’.

Prince Harry served in the military until 2015, and his time as a soldier plays a crucial part in the tell-all. The Duke, in 'Spare', has claimed that he flew on six missions that resulted in the 'taking of human lives' in his leaked autobiography which has now sparked fears over the safety of the prince.

Prince Harry has justified his actions because of his memory of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, and after meeting families of the victims. He said that fighting against them was an act of vengeance for a crime against humanity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2023 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).