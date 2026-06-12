Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies: Thai Princess Passes Away at 47 in Bangkok Hospital, Palace Confirms

Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has died at the age of 47 after spending more than three years in a coma. The Bureau of the Royal Household announced her passing on Friday morning, stating that she passed away peacefully at 19:48 local time (12:48 GMT) the previous evening at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok. The prominent royal had been hospitalised since collapsing from a severe heart condition in December 2022.

"The medical team provided the closest and most intensive care possible, but her condition continued to decline progressively," the palace statement said. Officials noted that her health had worsened significantly in recent weeks due to an abdominal infection and subsequent medical complications. Who Is Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand Princess Unconscious For Nearly 3 Years Suffers Severe Blood Infection, Royal Palace Issues Update.

Who Was Princess Bajrakitiyabha? The 'Lawyer Princess' and Diplomatic Career

Born on December 7, 1978, to King Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was the most visibly accomplished member of the modern Thai royal family. Affectionately referred to by the local public as "Princess Bha", she trained extensively as a lawyer, earning both a master's degree and a doctorate in law from Cornell University in the United States. After a brief tenure at the Thai mission to the United Nations in New York, she returned to her homeland to serve in the Attorney-General’s offices in Bangkok and other provinces. From 2012 to 2014, her career transitioned to international diplomacy when she served as Thailand's ambassador to Austria. During her time in Vienna, she forged a strong collaborative relationship with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Advocacy for Penal and Justice Reform

Upon returning from her diplomatic posting, Princess Bajrakitiyabha utilised her legal background to advocate for major structural changes within Thailand's criminal justice system. She was later appointed the UNODC's Ambassador for the Rule of Law in Southeast Asia. Her primary focus shifted toward penal reform, specifically addressing the plight of vulnerable women inside the prison system. Thailand historically maintains one of the highest numbers of female inmates globally. She championed the development of the "Bangkok Rules", a set of guidelines adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2010 to enhance treatment and living conditions for incarcerated women. Additionally, she vocalised concerns regarding the severe sentences frequently handed down under domestic laws for minor drug possession charges.

Succession Questions and Royal Context

In 2021, King Vajiralongkorn appointed the princess as a chief of staff in his private bodyguard unit, granting her the military rank of general. As a fitness enthusiast who regularly participated in long-distance running, her sudden collapse while training her dogs in late 2022 shocked the nation. Doctors at the time attributed the medical emergency to a severe cardiac arrhythmia caused by a mycoplasma infection. Her extensive public service record, combined with the clear trust invested in her by the King, made her a central figure in speculative discussions surrounding the royal succession. King Vajiralongkorn, who is 73 years old, has not yet formally designated an heir to the throne.

While traditional Thai customs prioritise male heirs, a 1974 constitutional amendment explicitly permits a female monarch to ascend the throne. The King has five sons, but four from his second marriage were disowned in 1996 and reside in the United States. His youngest son, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, is the presumptive heir, though public observers have raised ongoing questions regarding his preparedness to navigate the highly influential role of the monarchy alone. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Daughter of Thailand's King, Suffers Heart Attack While Jogging; Put on Life Support After Being Airlifted to Bangkok Hospital.

For many Thai royalists, Princess Bajrakitiyabha represented a stabilising figure who could have ruled directly or acted as a powerful regent. Her death leaves the future path of the monarchy open to question, an issue that remains entirely absent from internal public discourse due to the strict enforcement of Thailand's lèse-majesté laws, which criminalise any criticism or sensitive debate regarding the royal household. The palace confirmed that funeral rites will be conducted with the highest royal honours. Her body will lie in state at the Piman Rattaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 08:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).