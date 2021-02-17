Dubai, February 17: New videos of Princess Sheikh Latifa, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum who is vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have surfaced online. In the undated videos, Sheikh Latifa says she is being held captive and her situation is "getting more desperate every day". Princess Latifa has not been seen in public since she attempted to escape from the UAE in March 2018. Dubai's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Ordered Abduction of His Two Daughters, Forced Wife to Flee to London, Claims British Court.

"I'm a hostage and this villa has been converted into a jail. There's five policemen outside and two policewomen inside the house. Every day I am worried about my safety and my life," Princess Latifa says in the videos aired by BBC and Sky News. "I don't want to be a hostage in this jail villa. I just want to be free," she adds. According to BBC, came from Latifa's Finnish friend, Tiina Jauhiainen.

The videos have been shared with the United Nations. Princess Latifa's friends, according to BBC, fear for her life because secret messages from her have stopped coming. Mary Robinson, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and president of Ireland, has called for an investigation into whereabouts of Princes Latifa.

"I continue to be very worried about Latifa. Things have moved on. And so I think it should be investigated," Mary was quoted as saying. Latifa attempted to flee the UAE on a boat in 2018. However, the boat was intercepted by commandos off the coast of India.

