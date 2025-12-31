New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, December 31: Dubai is gearing up for one of its largest New Year’s Eve celebrations yet, centred on the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks and “Brightest Show on Earth” spectacle, which combines pyrotechnics, LED visuals and synchronised fountain displays. Authorities have announced extensive road closures, transport plans and public safety guidelines for Downtown Dubai as hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors are expected to attend.

Spectacle at the Heart of Downtown

The Burj Khalifa remains the focal point of Dubai’s New Year’s Eve festivities. Organisers say this year’s display will include innovative laser choreography and a broader fireworks programme that extends across the city. In total, 48 fireworks shows are scheduled at 40 locations, ranging from Palm Jumeirah and Expo City Dubai to Dubai Creek Harbour and Bluewaters, designed to reduce crowd density in Downtown itself. New Year’s Eve 2025 or 2026? What Is the Correct Way to Refer to December 31, 2025 for NYE Wishes.

Other popular areas, such as Global Village and Al Seef, will host countdown events earlier in the evening, offering family-friendly alternatives to the midnight show. Lucky New Year's Eve 2025 Traditions: From Twelve Grapes of Luck, Wearing Red Underwear to Polka Dots; Know Global NYE Rituals.

Traffic and Road Closures

To manage large crowds and ensure public safety, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has outlined comprehensive closures around Downtown Dubai:

Major streets including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street, Al Asayel Street and Financial Centre Street will begin closing in the afternoon and evening of December 31.

Phased closures will continue into late night, with some restrictions remaining until the early hours of January 1.

Partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Road is also planned during peak celebration times.

Authorities advise motorists to avoid Downtown Dubai after mid-afternoon, use alternate routes or shift to public transport where possible.

Public Transport and Parking

Dubai’s transport network will be adjusted to accommodate the predicted influx:

The Dubai Metro is scheduled to run continuously for up to 43 hours, starting in the early morning of December 31 through the end of January 1.

The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station may close to incoming passengers early in the evening if capacity limits are reached, redirecting visitors to nearby stations with shuttle services.

Extra parking facilities and free shuttle buses will be available around designated lots near Downtown, such as Al Kifaf, Dubai Mall and Al Wasl Club areas, to streamline access.

Taxis, rideshare services and designated pick-up/drop-off points are also part of the mobility plan, though delays are expected due to heavy demand.

Safety and Crowd Management

In addition to transport and traffic planning, city authorities have emphasised safety protocols:

Public safety guidelines have been issued to assist attendees with navigating pedestrian zones, first-aid stations and emergency services.

Large crowds are expected throughout the Downtown area, prompting officials to encourage early arrival and adherence to official instructions.

The comprehensive approach reflects Dubai’s ongoing efforts to balance world-class entertainment with effective crowd and traffic management during peak tourism periods.

